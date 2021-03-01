Roy Greenslade Resigns from Lecturing at City University

Roy Greenslade has resigned as honorary visiting fellow at the Journalism school at City University over his support for the IRA’s terror campaign. In 2014 Guido reported that:

Roy Greenslade stood surety for IRA bomb suspect John Downey it emerged during the failed prosecution of Downey at the Old Bailey in London. Greenslade, the Guardian’s media commentator and a journalism professor at London’s City University, owns a home near Downey’s in Donegal. The Old Bailey was told, according to a report in the Irish Independent, that Greenslade gets his oysters from Downey’s farm. Lt Anthony Daly, 23, Cpl Roy Bright, 36, L Cpl Jeffrey Young, 19, and Trooper Simon Tipper, also 19, all of the Blues and Royals, died in the blast along with seven of the regiment’s horses. Two hours after the Hyde Park blast, an IRA bomb killed seven Army bandsmen in nearby Regent’s Park.

Guido’s not sure why when it has long been known that Greenslade’s illustrious career in journalism included writing for An Phoblacht, Sinn Fein’s pro-IRA propaganda sheet, it has forced his resignation today. Students, of all people, should be exposed to arguments from people they disagree with, including lecturers. Cancel culture is closing the minds of students.