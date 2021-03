After presenting his budget in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the Chancellor will scarper over to No. 10 to take questions on it from the public and journalists from 5pm. The televised event will be the first of its kind on Budget Day. Guido is told that while the event will be held in the same room as the Coronavirus briefings, it will not have the same look as the normal pressers. Rishi is a proven expert at stamping his own personal branding on things…