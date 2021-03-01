Peter Bone Bought AirPods on Expenses

If Labour’s Fabian Hamilton is the experienced expert of using taxpayer’s money to buy Apple products, Peter Bone is the trendsetter for AirPod buying. Angela Rayner and Matt Hancock were way behind him. All the way back in 2019 he used Parliamentary expenses to purchase the expensive accessories, setting back the taxpayer £159.00:

The purchase was made the year after it was revealed Bone had left his wife for his research 20 years younger than him. Perhaps he was trying to use cutting edge tech purchases to show he’s in touch with the youth…