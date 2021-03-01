Labour Wins High Court Case Against Jon Ashworth’s Wife

After Guido reported last week on the latest Ashworth household plot to take down the Labour Corbyn establishment, Emilie Oldknow – former Labour staffer and shadow health secretary’s wife – today lost her case in the High Court. Oldknow had been trying to force the Labour Party to identify the leakers of the internal antisemitism report, however the judge said the case “smacks of a fishing expedition”. Oldknow had asked Labour to identify who it “reasonably believes” was responsible for the leak that embarrassed her, rather than anyone they knew for certain was the culprit…

While Labour has an idea who was behind the leak, with “no smoking gun” it can’t prove the suspect beyond reasonable doubt. Oldknow has been refused application for permission to appeal and has been ordered to pay Labour’s costs…