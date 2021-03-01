Hancock’s AirPod Headphone Claims

Much has been made of Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner buying a set of personalised Apple AirPod Pros using taxpayer cash at the start of the pandemic. The purchase set the taxpayer back £249. Yet Rayner isn’t the only MP with headphone claims…

Health Secretary Matt Hancock claimed for the classic original Apple AirPods, complete with a wireless charging case in January 2020 for the princely sum of £158.99. Curiously three months later in March he claimed for a “headphone adaptor“, and four months after that he claimed £25.99 for another set of “Headphone for mobile“. Guido can only assume that he bought new AirPods, lost the AirPods, went back to wired headphones which he had to buy an adapter for, and then either lost or broke them necessitating the replacement headphones…