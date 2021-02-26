JCVI Formally Rejects Sir Keir’s ‘Key Workers First’ Vaccine Priority Proposal

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has now formally rejected any move away from the current age-based vaccine priority order, stating it remains the “most effective way to minimise hospitalisations and deaths” as the UK heads into phase two of the vaccination programme. Totally rejecting Sir Keir’s calls to vaccinate key workers – especially teachers – first…

“The independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has today published its interim advice for phase two of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, setting out that the most effective way to minimise hospitalisations and deaths is to continue to prioritise people by age. This is because age is assessed to be the strongest factor linked to mortality, morbidity and hospitalisations, and because the speed of delivery is crucial as we provide more people with protection from COVID-19.

“All four parts of the UK will follow the recommended approach, subject to the final advice given by the independent expert committee. The UK Government remains on course to meet its target to offer a vaccine to all those in the phase one priority groups by mid-April, and all adults by the end of July.”