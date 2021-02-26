MPs to Receive up to £3,200 Boost to Expenses this Year

MPs may have avoided a reputation-destroying pay rise this year, however Guido can reveal they are still set to receive a big boost to their expense allowances of up to £3,230 this year, including up to £280 more for their second home rent allowance. Despite average London rents falling by over £2,000 last year…

IPSA quietly made the announcement yesterday, with interim chair Richard Lloyd setting out that their accommodation related budgets haver been “Increased based on an estimation forecast of inflation over the next year”. MPs with second homes in London will get a £280 rise, versus £200 if renting a home in their non-London constituency…

London MPs will receive a higher £3,230 boost, while non-London MPs will have to scrape by with a mere £2030 increase to their expenses. It may sound like a unnecessarily large increase, though given the size of their already generous expense allowances it constitutes just a 1% rise…