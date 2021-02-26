Government Agrees to Call Pregnant Persons “Mothers”

A major blow to woke warriors was dealt yesterday as the government agreed to change a bill that had referred to pregnant “persons” instead of “mothers“. It took the Bill getting to the Lords for the change to be made, despite the absurd error being pointed out when it was still in the Commons…

Lord Lucas was behind the change, after having submitted 15 separate amendments, so each reference to “person” in the bill was replaced with “mother or expectant mother”. Speaking yesterday he told the Lords:

“Almost everybody who spoke from all around the House was clear that the use of the phrase “pregnant person” in the Bill was unacceptable… Words matter, especially on the long road to equality. The use of the word “person” in the Bill as it is now erases the reality that, overwhelmingly, maternity is undertaken by women and not by men. To leave “person” in place would be a step backwards in women’s equality”

Minister Lord True accepted the amendment yesterday, saying the government “recognises the strength of feeling on this issue”

The change was announced just hours before Hasbro u-turned on turning Mr Potato Head gender-neutral. A line was drawn yesterday…