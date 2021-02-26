Alex Salmond’s Opening Statement: Scotland’s Leadership Has Failed

Salmond’s testimony is underway in the Scottish Parliament. It can be viewed in full here. While questioning is frustratingly limited, Salmond’s opening statement highlights the level of evidence suppression that has made it that way. Guido brings you Alex Salmond’s opening statement in full and the key lines from it…
Summing up what is at stake in the inquiry, Salmond listed:
“The competence and professionalism of the civil service matters. The independence of the Crown Office as acting in the public interest matters. Acting in accordance with legal advice matters. Concealing evidence from the courts matters. The duty of candour of public authorities matters. Democratic accountability through Parliament matters. Suppressing evidence from Parliamentary committees matters. And yes, Ministers telling the truth to Parliament matters.”
Popcorn.