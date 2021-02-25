Cameron Warns Rishi Tax Rises Won’t Make Any Sense at All

Speaking to CNN, David Cameron has warned Rishi that tax rises in the budget “wouldn’t make any sense at all”, comparing the Covid economic crisis to a wartime scenario. Odd times get odder as the former PM joins forces with Labour to campaign against Tory tax rises…

If Cameron has ended his self-mandated silence on his successor’s policies and now plans Blair-like regular rare interventions readers who haven’t had their fill should note he is due to appear before a parliamentary select committee on security next month. Pencil in your calendars now…