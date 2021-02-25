Rishi’s Counterproductive Tax Hikes

Speculation is rife that Rishi Sunak is set to introduce recovery choking tax hikes next week, whacking up corporation tax to 25%, and increasing capital gains tax. This would be a higher level of corporation tax than even Jeremy Corbyn campaigned for in 2017. The Tories used to boast about how bringing down the Corporation Tax rate increased revenues, and Jeremy Hunt even stood for the leadership promising to match Ireland’s success by lowering it to 12.5%. Now Rishi’s set to drive businesses across the Irish Sea just as Britain needs their tax revenues most…

Corporation tax, the facts: Supporting businesses grow with lower corporation tax rates leads to more money for public services pic.twitter.com/SI0ys4db19 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) August 11, 2017

Starmer’s Labour is sounding more fiscally competent than the tax-hiking Tories…