Merkel: I Won’t Take the Oxford Vaccine

Germany’s desperate campaign to improve Covid vaccine take-up has stalled after Angela Merkel refused to ditch her country’s anti-scientific policy of refusing the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s, saying in an interview she will not take it as she is 66. This month Merkel expressed that the vaccine campaign slow start had been a “disappointment” and Germany needs to be smart to avoid a third wave…

Merkel today told the Frankfurter Allgemeine:

“Do you understand people who do not want to be vaccinated with this remedy?”

“Astra-Zeneca is a reliable vaccine, effective and safe, approved by the European Medicine Agency and recommended in Germany up to the age of 65. All authorities tell us that this vaccine can be trusted. As long as the vaccines are as scarce as they are at present, you cannot choose what you want to vaccinate with.”

“Shouldn’t you lead by example and be vaccinated in the face of this acceptance problem?”

“I am 66 years old and do not belong to the group recommended for Astra-Zeneca.”