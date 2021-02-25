Lord Fowler to Step Down as Lord Speaker in April

Lord Fowler’s term was set to end in September, however Guido is told that for organisational reasons the Lord Speaker will be standing down five months earlier. Stating that the next Lord Speaker will oversee a great deal of reform and should properly be there for the genesis of the structure of that reform, Fowler announced it was time for him to leave. He has spent four and a half years in the role.

Fowler also told the House that he has been in Parliament “for over half a century”, though never as a truly independent member of either the Commons or the Lords – having been unable to speak his mind of the issues of the day.

“I am only 83 and unless I am careful I will not have time to start my next career.”

Issues Fowler will be speaking out on in his new independent minded backbench career include the size of the House, and campaigning on HIV/AIDS and the “modern evils” that perpetuate it. Best of luck…