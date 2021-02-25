Leaked Email Says Sky Hiring Only BAME or Women Correspondents

It seems Sky News are worried about their recent lack of on-air diversity figures. In an email chain forwarded to Guido last night, Peter Lowe, Sky’s Head of Home News, writes:

“The next batch of London correspondents appointed are only either BAME, or women, or both […] A reminder that our targets are 50/50 on gender and 20% ethnicity.”

Guido has also seen internal monitoring data from Sky News which shows they closely track on-air contributions to meet internal diversity targets and, as of last month, they had too many men contributing. So don’t bother applying for jobs at Sky chaps…