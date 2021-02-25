Labour’s Liverpool Mayoral Selection Chaos

Guido has watched with ongoing bemusement as Labour’s candidate selection process for the Liverpool mayoralty has descended further into farce with every passing day of the last week. For those who haven’t kept up with the rigmarole (which began after the incumbent Joe Anderson was arrested on suspicion of bribery), here’s a brief summary:

Last Wednesday, the Labour Party suspended the selection process on the same day ballots were due to be posted to members. The three candidates on the all-women shortlist (including Acting Mayor Wendy Simon) were then told they would be reinterviewed on the Friday. No reason was given for the suspension, though sources insisted it was unconnected to the candidates’ sympathies to Jeremy Corbyn…

This Tuesday, following the second round of interviews, the party announced it would reopen nominations with the three previous candidates ruled out of consideration. A Labour spokesperson simply said “We are committed to ensuring members are able to choose the right candidate to stand up against the Conservatives, lead Liverpool out of the coronavirus crisis and fight for the resources that the city desperately needs.” Momentum campaigners were quick to declare the move “a stitch-up to exclude left-wing candidates”. Former candidate Anna Rothery even announced

Yesterday, reports emerged hard left Last night, twoLiverpool MPs – Kim Johnson and Paula Barker – released statements supporting the move…

With renominations scheduled to close at midday today, the councillors will have to be quick if they want to abolish the role ahead of May’s elections. Fortunately for them, the council is under no legal obligation to consult voters on the matter. Perhaps scrapping the directly elected position isn’t such a bad idea: after all, there’s still the more senior and confusingly-named Mayor of the Liverpool City Region as well…