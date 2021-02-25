84% of Black Brits Say Statue Toppling is Not Legitimate Protest

The overwhelming majority of black Brits are at odds with the statue toppling extremism of the leadership of Black Lives Matter, says a new report from the Henry Jackson Society. The issues of concern for black people in the UK are more substantive than statues, with black Brits more likely to believe there is a problem with police brutality (52% compared to 22% of the whole population), and that the UK is a racist society (58% compared to 29% of the whole population).

On statues just 16% believe tearing down statues is “a legitimate form of protest“, and similarly, just 25% of black Brits support replacing the British capitalist system with a socialist economy, compared to 23% of the population as a whole. The difference is within the margin of error.

Overall the findings suggest that radical left wing activists leading the Black Lives Matter organisation are not truly representative of the parts of society they claim to speak for. Read the report in full here.