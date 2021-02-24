Sadiq’s Queen-Heckling Statue Guru Sacked for Antisemitism

One of Sadiq’s anti-racist statue commissioners has today been sacked by the Mayor for racism, after an investigation into his writings by Jewish News. One of the posts from Toyin Agbetu claimed there was an “immoral hierarchy of suffering” which had seen victims of the Holocaust “served well by Nazi hunters” compared to African victims of the slave trade. For readers with a keen memory for names, Agbetu is the charming advisor Guido unearthed video of shouting at the Queen and threatening to punch security…

Agbetu also defended an academic who urged his students to read a book called “The Secret Relationship Between Black and Jews” – in which it is claimed Jews played a leading role in the Atlantic slave trade – as a “first class historian”. A spokesperson for Sadiq told Jewish News that Khan has a:

“zero-tolerance policy towards racism and prejudice in any form, and all allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously.” “Toyin Agbetu has today resigned from the Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm and the Mayor believes this is the right course of action,”

Agbetu’s Twitter continues to claim he is merely in favour of “radical education for an inclusive, equitable world”…