Home Office Permanent Secretary Stays Loyal to Theresa

The backgrounds of political interviews are coming into increasingly sharper focus after it was spotted yesterday Matt Hancock had surreptitiously taken down a photo of the Cock Inn from behind him, which is currently embroiled in a crony Covid contract row. Giving evidence to the Home Affairs Select Committee this morning, permanent secretary Matthew Rycroft appeared to be celebrating former Home Secretary Theresa May – surprisingly with her Prime Ministerial portrait rather than a framed photo of her Home Office days. Oddly, Rycroft never served under Theresa May either at the Home Office or No. 10. Did Philip Rutnam forget to clear his desk?
