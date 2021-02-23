Redaction Hides Salmond’s Accusation Sturgeon Lied to Parliament

Guido can reveal that far from protecting the identity of victims, a redaction ordered of Salmond’s evidence in fact protects the First Minister from criticism. Who could have guessed?
Where his original submission states that Sturgeon’s tale to the Scottish Parliament of when she first learned of complaints “is untrue and is a breach of the Ministerial Code”, the redacted version deletes this entirely. Meaning Salmond may now not be able to be asked about it in his testimony tomorrow. Something very fishy about all of this.
Read the redacted segment of Salmond’s Ministerial Code evidence in full below:
30. The First Minister told Parliament (see Official Report of 8th,10th & 17th January 2019) that she first learned of the complaints against me when I visited her home on 2nd April 2018. That is untrue and is a breach of the Ministerial Code.
The evidence from Mr Aberdein that he personally discussed the existence of the complaints, and summarised the substance of the complaints, with the First Minister in a pre arranged meeting in Parliament on 29th March 2018 arranged for that specific purpose cannot be reconciled with the position of the First Minister to Parliament. The fact that Mr Aberdein learned of these complaints in early March 2018 from the Chief of Staff to the First Minister who thereafter arranged for the meeting between Mr Aberdein and the First Minister on 29th March to discuss them, is supported by his sharing that information contemporaneously with myself, Kevin Pringle and Duncan Hamilton, Advocate.
