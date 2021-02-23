Redaction Hides Salmond’s Accusation Sturgeon Lied to Parliament

Guido can reveal that far from protecting the identity of victims, a redaction ordered of Salmond’s evidence in fact protects the First Minister from criticism. Who could have guessed?

Where his original submission states that Sturgeon’s tale to the Scottish Parliament of when she first learned of complaints “is untrue and is a breach of the Ministerial Code”, the redacted version deletes this entirely. Meaning Salmond may now not be able to be asked about it in his testimony tomorrow. Something very fishy about all of this.

Read the redacted segment of Salmond’s Ministerial Code evidence in full below: