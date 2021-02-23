MPs Told to Raise £175,000 Gift for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

While the Treasury continues splurging money during the Covid crisis, MPs have been asked to dig deep by the Speakers of the Commons and Lords in a fundraising exercise for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Parliament now wants to install “a pair of unique bronze sculptures of the heraldic beasts of the UK”, accompanied by a new inscription on the staircase leading to the fountain in New Palace Yard. Hoyle and Fowler rather ruining Liz’s surprise there…

The letter sent to MPs estimates the cost will be in the region of £175,000, with MPs and Lords “asked to consider making a contribution to these sculptures” and is proposed “no public funds be spent on the commission”. Deadline is the 15th July…

It has been customary for MPs and Lords to club together for past jubilee presents, including the Westminster Hall stained glass window, the Old Palace Yard sundial, and the New Palace Yard unicorn sculpture, which led to the most boring parliament debate contributions by any MP in recent decades:

Appropriately, royal anecdote-loving Michael Ellis has now been put in charge of this latest fundraising attempt…