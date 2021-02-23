Frances O’Grady Accidentally Turns Fire on Her Own Campaign Slogan

Guido was surprised to hear TUC Chair Frances O’Grady following Sir Keir Starmer in attacking the government’s ‘Build Back Better’ slogan on the Today Programme this morning:

Not only is the political catchphrase in vogue across the western world’s political spectrum, it’s also the name of a left-wing campaign here in Britain. The BBB campaign hopes to answer questions like “how to create a better democracy, to harness technology for public good, to build a fairer and more cooperative world.”

“Answering these questions, and more, is a challenge to us all; to governments, businesses, trade unions, civil society and citizens.”

The second name on the lefty Build Back Better campaign’s list of backers? Frances O’Grady…
