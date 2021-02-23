Salmond Evidence to be Removed By Holyrood

Holyrood is to to remove, redact, and republish ministerial code submission with “immediate effect” after an intervention by the Crown Office, which as Guido readers will know from this morning, had been attempting to suppress the evidence. How this will affect Salmond testifying tomorrow is not yet known. A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said:

“Following representations from the Crown Office on Monday evening, the SPCB agreed collectively this morning that it will remove the Alex Salmond submission on the Ministerial Code from its website with immediate effect and republish it later today in a redacted form. The SPCB will respond formally to the Crown Office shortly.”

It’s clear that Sturgeon allies are not happy with his evidence one bit…