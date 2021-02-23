Boris on Vaccine Passports: “We Can’t Be Discriminatory”

Speaking today in a pooled interview, Boris had this to say on proposed “vaccine passports”:

“This is a novelty for our country. We’ve never had stuff like this before. We’ve never thought in terms of having something you have to show before you go to a pub or a theatre.

[…] There are deep and complex issues that we need to explore. Ethical issues about what the role is for government in mandating people to have such things, or indeed banning people from doing such a thing.

[…] We can’t be discriminatory against people who for whatever reason can’t have the vaccine. There might be reasons, medical reasons why people can’t have the vaccine – or difficulties that people may genuinely refuse to have one.”