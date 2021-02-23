Ashworth Household’s Anti-Labour Treachery Continues…

A Guardian article yesterday reported “ex-Labour staffer” Emilie Oldknow is going to court to demand the names of accused leakers of the unredacted internal Labour antisemitism report. Oldknow – at the time Labour’s executive director for governance – was repeatedly named in the leaked report, alongside embarrassing, unredacted WhatsApp messages from her attacking Corbyn and Abbott, and floating preparations for a post-2017 leadership election. She is detested by the Corbynites…

This morning, LabourList’s Sienna Rodgers reported they’d expected a decision from the judge of the Oldknow v Evans hearing this morning, though that now isn’t going to come out due to “a number of concerns in relations to the claimant’s application”. The hearing will now resume on Friday…

What the Guardian failed to point out to readers is that Emilie Oldknow is Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth’s wife, constituting New Labour royalty after Gordon Brown attended their wedding in 2010. A Labour Shadow Cabinet members wife taking the party to court is a little awkward. Only in the Ashworth household could taking the Labour Party to court not be the most treacherous anti-Corbyn act of the last couple of years…