UK Records Lowest Number of Jabs Done Since Daily Reporting Began

In unsettling news, today’s daily reported vaccine stats represent the lowest number of new vaccines ever deployed since daily reporting began six weeks ago. Just 116,333 doses in England, 15,409 in Scotland, and 7,144 in Wales. Northern Ireland’s figures are yet to be released but would have to be almost impossibly high to prevent today’s data being the worst on record.

The lowest recorded English dose figures before today had been 140,441, recorded on the first daily reporting day in early January. That low figure was 24,000 doses higher than today’s dismal report. No doubt MPs will be raising questions about this as Parliament returns today. The UK cannot afford to be complacent or slide backwards at this stage…