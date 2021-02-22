Read in Full: Lockdown Wind-Down Roadmap Plan

New headlines from the newly-released unlocking document:

Lifting ALL Covid restrictions by the end of June

March 8 th : School returns Outdoor socialising relaxed to allow adults to meet for coffee or drink in a one-to-one scenario

: March 29 th : Rule of six or two households in public spaces or private gardens Legal “Stay at Home” order will end Government urging to work from home where possible will continue

: No earlier than April 12 th : Outdoor pub and restaurant serving only with no curfew or substantial meal rules Non-essential shops to re-open Hairdressers to re-open Personal beauty shops to re-open Libraries and museums to re-open Gyms and leisure centres to re-open for single adults Holiday lets Driving lessons can resume

: No earlier than May 17 th : Indoor mixing allowed again, with rule of six Pubs and restaurants indoor service re-opens Cinemas re-open Rule of six abandoned outdoors, restricted to 30 Sporting venues will reopen

: No earlier than June 21 st : All legal limits mixing Large events and performances will be allowed again No limits on weddings or other life events

:

Read the planning document in full below: