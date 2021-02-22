Read in Full: Lockdown Wind-Down Roadmap Plan
New headlines from the newly-released unlocking document:
- Lifting ALL Covid restrictions by the end of June
- March 8th:
- School returns
- Outdoor socialising relaxed to allow adults to meet for coffee or drink in a one-to-one scenario
- March 29th:
- Rule of six or two households in public spaces or private gardens
- Legal “Stay at Home” order will end
- Government urging to work from home where possible will continue
- No earlier than April 12th:
- Outdoor pub and restaurant serving only with no curfew or substantial meal rules
- Non-essential shops to re-open
- Hairdressers to re-open
- Personal beauty shops to re-open
- Libraries and museums to re-open
- Gyms and leisure centres to re-open for single adults
- Holiday lets
- Driving lessons can resume
- No earlier than May 17th:
- Indoor mixing allowed again, with rule of six
- Pubs and restaurants indoor service re-opens
- Cinemas re-open
- Rule of six abandoned outdoors, restricted to 30
- Sporting venues will reopen
- No earlier than June 21st:
- All legal limits mixing
- Large events and performances will be allowed again
- No limits on weddings or other life events
Read the planning document in full below: