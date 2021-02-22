NEW: Data Shows Oxford Vaccine Reduces Hospitalisation Risk by 94%

Encouraging news from a real world data study has just been released showing both vaccines currently in deployment in the UK are massively reducing the risk of hospitalisation from Covid. Four weeks after just the first dose, the risk of hospitalisation from the Pfizer jab is reduced by 85%, and the Oxford/AstaZeneca vaccine by 94%.

The work, led by Public Health Scotland, found that among over 80s, the combined figure was an 81% reduction in hospitalisations and is “the first sign of the real world impact of the Covid vaccination programme in the UK”.  The figures for England will be released later today…
