Hard-Left Donate £500 to Buy Keir a New Spine

The anti-Starmer left has launched an inspired fundraiser to help buy Sir Keir a new spine; raking in £500 worth of donations already. The Crowdfunder – helpfully shared by arch Corbynite Rachel Swindon – implores philanthropic-minded members of the public:

“In these difficult times it is more important than ever to stand up to the Tories and hold them to account. Poor Keir is leader of the opposition and seems unable to do so. We all take our spines for granted – spare a thought for those who seem to be without – and give whatever you can spare for this worthy cause.”

The small print is that all money will actually be donated to the Trussell Trust foodbank group. Oddly it looks like the lefty backers are implying Starmer should go private for his spinal surgery – hopefully the sooner lockdown ends, the sooner the NHS might be able to accommodate his surgical needs for free…