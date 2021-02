During yesterday’s policy-less policy speech, Keir Starmer attacked the government for focussing on sound bites and photo ops instead of reform. A bold attack levelled from Sir Keir, given not only did he have¬†Stefan Rousseau on hand to photograph the speech, Rousseau has been on hand for 25 separate photoshoots of the Labour leader in the last year.¬†If politics doesn’t work out, Captain Hindsight has enough qualifications to become Super Model…