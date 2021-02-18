Yes, Our Tom is Going to GB News

After almost three years at Guido we can confirm that Tom Harwood is joining the embryonic GB News station as their Westminster-based political correspondent. Twitter will no doubt be collectively both excited and pleased for him on learning this news…

Tom has networked like Cisco and fattened up his contact book in double quick time whilst simultaneously becoming “Famous for Westminster“. Despite all the lunches, dinners and bar trawling that is a political reporter’s lot, he has somehow managed to keep his slim figure. Guido will pay a fuller tribute to Tom’s talents before he leaves…

Tom will be gracing Guido with a few more weeks of reporting and fronting our video output before he switches to doing the same for Andrew Neil. Yes, we’re hiring...