Sturgeon Replaces Union Jack with EU Flag

Nicola Sturgeon’s war with reality continues in earnest this week, as the First Minister has instructed that the Union Jack should now only be flown from government buildings on Remembrance Sunday. For the remaining 364 days of the year, it is to be replaced – of course – by the EU flag…

The petty move fits a trend for the SNP. Last January, the party narrowly voted to keep the European flag flying over Holyrood in perpetuity, despite the UK having left the bloc the same month. And as the Brexit transition came to an end on New Year’s Eve, Sturgeon herself asked the EU to “keep a light on” for Scotland, claiming she “will be back soon”. Changing the flags flapping in the wind won’t change the result, Nicola…