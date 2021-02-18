Starmer’s Alternative Conference Speech

This morning Sir Keir is attempting to relaunch his leadership with a big policy speech after the less than fresh policy delivered by his deputy earlier this week. Still lagging in the polls, Starmer’s address will be “more like a Labour conference speech” than anything else, according to LabourList. In September, Sir Keir’s virtual conference speech went down like a cup of cold sick among the Corbynites, disavowing the ideological leadership of his predecessor. Today’s alternative conference speech will attempt to row back on the ideology-lacking flavour we saw just a few months ago. U-Turn or relaunch?