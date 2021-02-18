Starmer Now Third in Two Horse ‘Best PM’ Race

After this morning’s lacklustre speech, the news gets worse for Labour as Sir Keir has slipped into third behind ‘don’t know’ on the question of who the public believes would be the best PM. Savanta ComRes has found Boris up 5 points to 43%, with Starmer falling 4 points to 27%. A 4.5 point swing…

The news gets even worse as the poll sees Boris overtaking Starmer on net favourability scores for the first time since last May:

Rishi Sunak: 17% (+2)

UK Gov: -2% (+10)

Boris Johnson: -2% (+6)

Matt Hancock: -3% (+6)

Dominic Raab: -3% (+4)

Keir Starmer: -4% (-2)

Ed Davey: -6% (+1)

Priti Patel: -15% (+7)

A plurality of the public now dislike both Starmer’s personality and policies. Maybe it’s time for Labour to think about some new leadership…