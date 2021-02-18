Sadiq Khan Says New Diverse Statues Won’t Affect Men’s Sex Drive

Myriad bad press hasn’t stopped a blasé Sadiq Khan defending his woke statue review, batting away accusations from Priti Patel that he’s spending too much time on diversity initiatives and not enough on tackling knife crime. Khan told an ultra-smug James O’Brien today:

“I don’t apologise for walking around my city as I do, and not seeing many street names, murals, statues or names of buildings that reflect the contribution made by a diverse population”

Regarding the addition to Parliament Square of Millicent Fawcett, Sadiq asked listeners:

“Does that denigrate from your Britishness? Or make you feel less British? Or challenge you in any way about your virility?”

James O’Brien was audibly surprised by Sadiq’s spunky defence of his statue review…