EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Milling Accuses LibDems of “Putting Lives at Risk” by Breaking Pandemic Campaigning Truce

Tory Chairman Amanda Milling has today written to Ed Davey accusing him of putting LibDem activists at risk by ignoring the national campaigning ban during the current lockdown. As Guido previously reported, while both the Tories and Labour have put down their leaflets thanks to the ban on non-essential outdoor activity, the LibDems continued until constitution minister Chloe Smith informed all parties campaigning was against the current rules. At that point, it appeared they begrudgingly ceased…

A recent update to the LibDem campaigning guidance by their CEO Mike Dixon, however, now tells activists to ignore this guidance and continue with political campaigning. In response, Milling has written to Sir Ed saying:

“It is disappointing that the Liberal Democrats are putting lives at risk in an attempt to win votes by breaking the rules. In the interests of protecting people across the country will you now take responsibility and immediately halt all of your doorstep campaigning activity? It is on all of us to work together to control the virus, protect the NHS and save lives by staying at home during this national lockdown.”

In recent weeks the LibDems have accused the Tories of Trumpian tactics to get ahead in the May election. Guido can’t see how this latest move from Sir Ed can be seen as anything other than blatant cheating during a health crisis…

Read the letter in full: