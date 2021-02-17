WATCH: Biden’s Ambitious Vaccine Target Blows UK’s Out of the Water

During a CNN interview last night, Joe Biden revealed plans for the US to vaccinate 600 million citizens by the end of July – enough for every single American twice. This compares to the UK government’s official stated aim of offering a dose to every adult by September. Biden’s ability to massively ramp-up the roll-out was largely thanks to an executive order he issued allowing former retired doctors and nurses to return and administer the vaccine. Presumably their vaccinators weren’t required to undertake anti-radicalisation training either…

In reality, the difference may just be one of spin, with Boris’s new mantra of ‘underpromise, overdeliver’ being overtaken by an ambitious Biden. According to the Head of the UK taskforce yesterday, every adult in the UK could, in fact, receive both jabs by August:

Every adult in the UK could receive both doses of a #coronavirus vaccine by August or September "or maybe sooner if we need to", the head of the UK's vaccine taskforce has told Sky News.



More here: https://t.co/fwM9wfuNzB pic.twitter.com/QVSnRoBU7h — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 17, 2021

On LBC this morning, Dominic Raab was asked whether we need to up our game in terms of roll-out pace – he merely wished the US well…