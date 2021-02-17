LIVE at 6PM: SACRED COW?

In tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD:

  • SACRED COW  In the current climate, is it possible to critique the NHS?
  • LEVEL PEGGING  How do we rebalance the UK economy?
  • UNIVERSITY CHALLENGE  Can government protect free speech on campus?

Join host MARK LITTLEWOOD for 60 minutes of scintillating discussion with talkRadio’s MIKE GRAHAM; The Independent’s Chief Political Commentator JOHN RENTOULDEHENNA DAVISON MP, the Conservative member for Bishop Auckland, and KRISTIAN NIEMIETZ, Head of Political Economy at the Institute of Economic Affairs, and author of the IEA report Viral Myths: Why we risk learning the wrong lessons from the pandemic.

Be sure to join in the debate, LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube.
