Frost Gets a Seat at the Cabinet Table

Frost says:

“I am hugely honoured to have been appointed Minister to take forward our relationship with the EU after Brexit. In doing so I stand on the shoulders of giants and particularly those of Michael Gove, who did an extraordinary job for this country in talks with EU over the past year.”

With the additional COP26 Cabinet position without being a Cabinet Minister for Alok Sharma that makes it very crowded round the table. The reshuffle can’t be far off…

UPDATE: Gove tweets “Huge congratulations to David Frost – a great appointment – no-one better to take forward our post-Brexit relationship with the EU.” Hmmm…