EU Bureaucrats to Get Private Vaccine Centres

After a continent-wide bungling of vaccine procurement, the Brussels elite are adding insult to injury as it emerged those working for the Commission and Parliament will be vaccinated in separate centres, rather than the ones used for the rest of the city. Always trust the EU to ensure they never have to mingle with the people they ‘represent’…

According to The Brussels Times, while 31,000 staff of the European Commission, European Parliament, as well as NATO will not be formally jumping the vaccination queue, they will be vaccinated in “special areas“:

“They will not receive their jabs in the Parlamentarium or the visitor’s centre, which at first was considered as a vaccination centre for the region. Instead, all three institutions will vaccinate their staff in special areas within their respective buildings, but these have not yet been set up, as they are still awaiting accreditations.”

Travelling on the European Gravy train requires a bespoke vaccine passport it turns out…