Barnsley MP Admits he’s Gone Part-Time

Dan Jarvis combines his full-time MP job with his full-time role as Sheffield’s Metro Mayor. Guido always supposed one set of constituents must therefore be losing out by virtue of Jarvis’s Osborne-esque level job juggling; a recent entry in his register of member’s interests appears to have proved Guido’s suspicions correct:

The addition to the register – and revelation that he’s formally become a part-time MP based on the few hours left after dedicating a full 120 hours a month to his metro mayor role – only came about after an independent panel pushed a new £79,000 mayoral salary onto Jarvis. He’d previously been working for free and therefore not needed to register the role’s hours…

Steve Rotherham quit as an MP when he became Liverpool City Region mayor, and Labour MP Tracy Brabin has promised to resign her seat if elected West Yorkshire’s new metro mayor in May. Can anyone think of a reason why Jarvis shouldn’t do the honourable thing and step down from one of his roles to focus on doing the other properly?