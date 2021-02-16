Starmer Leadership Election Director Slams Current Strategy as “Journey to Nowhere”

A key figure behind Sir Keir’s Labour leadership election victory has taken to the Guardian to decry his current strategy as a “journey to nowhere”. Economist and founder of the IPPR think tank Tom Kibasi wrote last April of his pride in being the director of Starmer’s key election ad, and to subsequently see him elected leader. Less than a year later, however, he opines:

“his first year has seen an unnecessary war on the left and the lack of any authentic vision for the country” “If Starmer were to depart as leader tomorrow, he would not leave a trace of a meaningful political project in his wake.”

Starmer’s leadership has gone from merely weak to a Shakesperian tragedy: Et tu, Kibasi?