Labour’s Top Brass Review Sir Keir’s Latest Advisor

Over the weekend we learned that ailing Sir Keir has hauled in Lord Mandelson to help reset his leadership after polling began to turn sour. Mandelson reportedly “held online calls with members of Starmer’s team and the shadow cabinet”. Guido can imagine how tense some of those calls might have been, given how Labour figures decried the Prince of Darkness not so long ago…

Now-Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband called Lord Mandelson “his own worst spin doctor”, and even suggested the former master of spin should leave politics altogether, saying it was “time for a new generation” in the Labour Party. Has he changed his mind?

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham also chimed in at the time, saying “Peter loves the spotlight but it’s time to leave the stage.” Guido’s sure that Mandy’s new advice will be warmly welcomed from all quarters…