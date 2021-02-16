Government’s Lacklustre Vaccination Target

The talk of the Westminster village is swiftly becoming why has the Government given itself such huge room for error in its May target for vaccinating all 32 million people in JCVI groups 1-9. The Government has officially announced that this should be completed by 1 May, yet the UK is currently on pace for 28 March, more than a month sooner. With a large load of second doses not due to start until the end of March, the current 3 million a week pace is significantly faster than Government targets…

Added to this, from the start of next month weekly vaccine supplies are expected to double. The UK can also expect that at least one of the new Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Novovax jabs will come on stream by March. In the context of a fresh wave of supply, new jabs, and more streamlined production and delivery, there is no reason to not vaccinate faster. And get the country to freedom sooner.