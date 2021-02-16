820,000 Adults to be Boosted up Vaccine Priority List

The government has just announced 820,000 adults will be prioritised to receive a vaccine after new NERVTAG research recommended the move as a consequence of updating their risk model. Several “health and personal” factors will see a fast-tracking, including:

Age

Ethnicity

BMI

Certain medical conditions and treatments

The new group will receive letters in the coming days “as soon as possible” if they haven’t already had the jab, and will be given advice to shield “on a precautionary basis”. This constitutes a 77% increase in the current number of people being told to shield, from 2.2 million to 3.9 million. Still no sign of the scientists agreeing with Labour’s ‘key workers first’ policy…