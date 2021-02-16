820,000 Adults to be Boosted up Vaccine Priority List

The government has just announced 820,000 adults will be prioritised to receive a vaccine after new NERVTAG research recommended the move as a consequence of updating their risk model. Several “health and personal” factors will see a fast-tracking, including:
The new group will receive letters in the coming days “as soon as possible” if they haven’t already had the jab, and will be given advice to shield “on a precautionary basis”. This constitutes a 77% increase in the current number of people being told to shield, from 2.2 million to 3.9 million. Still no sign of the scientists agreeing with Labour’s ‘key workers first’ policy…