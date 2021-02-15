Parliament’s Most Anonymous MP

With so many Tories elected in 2019, it’s easy to see how some have slipped under the radar. For Bracknell MP, James Sunderland, however anonymity has reached new heights. News organisations from the BBC, the Daily Mail, Express, and Radio Times have taken to writing the name of Australian cricketer James Sutherland instead. Even Daily Telegraph journalist Chris Hope has fallen into the Sunderland/Sutherland trap.

Perhaps, however, the fact that no one can remember the Bracknell MP’s name is a positive step. The seat’s previous member was so publicity hungry he had placards of his face blazoned with the words “Great British Hero” made for himself…