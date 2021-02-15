LISTEN: Labour Refuses 5 Times to Rule Out Backing a Teachers Strike

On LBC this morning, Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green refused 5 times to rule out backing a strike of teachers as Britain approaches re-opening schools. Responding to footage that emerged yesterday of militant teachers boasting of strike threats to keep schools closed, Green claimed it was all speculation, and “there’s no plan for teacher strikes”, despite being given multiple opportunities to disavow the so-called “rumblings”. Yesterday The Sunday Times revealed Starmer’s allies are warning certain members of the shadow cabinet are under-performing and “near invisible” – Kate Green was one of those named. This should shine some attention on her for a bit…