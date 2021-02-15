Labour Admits Teacher Vaccine Prioritisation will Cause Delays for Vulnerable

When Labour first revealed their policy of pritoritising vaccines for teachers – against the recommendation of the JCVI – a spokesman said their policy “would affect only the extra capacity the government says will come online in the next few weeks, and should not affect the government’s current timetable to vaccinate nine priority groups”, denying to The Independent:

“anyone would have to wait longer than currently predicted for their jab.”

This morning, however, shadow education secretary Kate Green has now admitted their policy would see delays of up to 1–2 days – which is implausibly optimistic. Labour’s policy is to prioritise all key workers though – not just teachers. Guido calculated this would delay vaccination of the most vulnerable by 16 days and result in 190 unnecessary deaths per day…