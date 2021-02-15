Guy Verhofstadt Comes Out as “Europe’s Most Vocal Critic”

Patron saint of the Europhiles, Guy Verhofstadt, has told followers “If you believe in Europe, if you love Europe, it’s your duty to be the most vocal critic”, describing the EU’s vaccine roll-out as a “fiasco”. Stark contrast to the hilarious Guardian op-ed this morning which argued the UK’s vaccine rollout success is an “illusion” and we should admit the EU is doing better…

Verhofstadt argues the fault of Europe – given it is a world leader in vaccine manufacturing, however sees most of its supply go abroad – lies with the contract negotiators in the Commission with the pharmaceutical companies, claiming that after reading the contracts:

“It becomes immediately crystal clear… where the origin of our vaccination problems come from. These contracts are extremely unbalanced… they are extremely weak and vague on supply and timing.”

While Covid has seen the air industry decimated, it seems flying pigs are in abundance…